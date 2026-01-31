ETV Bharat / international

Head Bowed, Self-Respect Compromised: Pakistan PM On Foreign Loan Humiliation

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif (L) waits as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on September 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. ( AFP )

Islamabad: Seeking foreign loan had forced Pakistan to "bow" its head and make compromises at the "cost of self-respect", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said in a candid admission about the humiliation involved in approaching "friendly countries" for financial aid.

Addressing a ceremony held in honour of the country's eminent businessmen and exporters here on Friday, Sharif recalled the difficult period when Pakistan faced fears of bankruptcy and was described by some as being on the verge of technical default. “When we assumed office, the economic situation was extremely fragile, and the common man faced severe hardships,” he said.

The prime minister referred to his meeting with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Paris in 2023, after which the global lender approved an economic programme that helped stabilise the country's economy.

Sharif said friendly countries had fully supported Pakistan during difficult times and that, together with the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, he had met leaders of several countries to seek loans worth billions of dollars.

However, he said, “How should I tell the way we requested friendly countries for loans? The friendly countries didn't disappoint us. But the one who goes to seek a loan, his head is bowed down.” The prime minister said loans also create obligations that have to be fulfilled.