Pakistan Plans New Position Of 'Commander Of Defence Forces' As Part Of Defence Reforms

Islamabad: Pakistan plans to create a new position of the "Commander of Defence Forces" (CDF), as part of key defence reforms to ensure greater coordination and unified command among the three services, a media report said on Friday. The new CDF designation is being considered under the proposed amendment to Article 243, The News reported, citing sources.

According to the paper, the move is said to have been inspired by lessons drawn from the four-day conflict between Pakistan and India in May and the evolving nature of modern warfare that demands integrated operational response. In response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10. Air Chief Marshal A P Singh last month said at least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft, including US-origin F-16 jets, were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes. India has been maintaining that Pakistan pleaded for ending the hostilities in May after the Indian military pounded various Pakistani military infrastructure.

Soon after the conflict, the Pakistan government promoted Army Chief General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, making him the second top military officer in the country's history to be elevated to the position. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that consultations were underway for amendments to the law that governs armed forces.

"Consultations on amending Article 243 are ongoing (...) defence requirements have changed," he told Geo News on Wednesday.