ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Navy Rescues 18 Crew Members Of Merchant Vessel In Arabian Sea

Islamabad: The Pakistan Navy on Friday rescued 18 crew members, including Chinese and Bangladeshi nationals, of a merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea in response to a distress call.

The call originated from the Merchant Vessel (MV) Gold Autumn, which was operating in the North Arabian Sea at 200 nautical miles (approx 370 km) off Pakistan’s coast, and a ship of the Pakistan Navy responded immediately, according to a statement by the Pakistan Army.