ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Briefly Interacts With EAM Jaishankar In Dhaka

The two met briefly on the sidelines of the funeral of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka.

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Briefly Interacts With EAM Jaishankar In Dhaka
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq before the funeral prayers of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia, in Dhaka. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : January 1, 2026 at 9:35 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday said a brief interaction took place between National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, calling it the "first significant high-level contact" between the two sides since the May conflict.

The two met briefly on the sidelines of the funeral of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka.

During Speaker Sadiq's visit to the Parliament of Bangladesh to inscribe remarks in the condolence book placed for the late Begum Khaleda Zia, in the presence of foreign ministers and delegates of different countries, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar met the Speaker and shook hands, the National Assembly Secretariat said in a statement.

"This interaction marked the first significant high-level contact initiated by the Indian side following the Pakistan-India conflict in May 2025," it said.

The statement went on to say that "Pakistan has consistently emphasised dialogue, restraint, and cooperative measures, including proposals for peace talks and joint investigations" into the Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed.

"Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, exchanges greetings with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Dhaka on Wednesday ahead of the funeral programme of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia," Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's office posted on 'X' along with a photograph.

Also read:

  1. Khaleda Zia's Funeral Draws Thousands; Jaishankar Hands Over PM Modi's Letter To BNP's Tarique Rahman
  2. New Delhi Reaches Out: Why Jaishankar’s Bangladesh Visit Matters Now

TAGGED:

SARDAR AYAZ SADIQ
EAM JAISHANKAR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.