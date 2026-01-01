ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Briefly Interacts With EAM Jaishankar In Dhaka

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq before the funeral prayers of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia, in Dhaka. ( PTI )

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday said a brief interaction took place between National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, calling it the "first significant high-level contact" between the two sides since the May conflict.

The two met briefly on the sidelines of the funeral of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka.

During Speaker Sadiq's visit to the Parliament of Bangladesh to inscribe remarks in the condolence book placed for the late Begum Khaleda Zia, in the presence of foreign ministers and delegates of different countries, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar met the Speaker and shook hands, the National Assembly Secretariat said in a statement.