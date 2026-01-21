ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan's NA Passes Bill To Provide Secrecy To Assets Of Lawmakers

Islamabad: Pakistan's parliament passed a bill on Wednesday to provide secrecy to the assets of lawmakers in case their publicity posed a risk to them, amid opposition from jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party. As per the existing law, members of the national parliament and provincial assemblies are required to annually submit details of their assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by December 31.

Under Section 138 of the Elections Act, the ECP publishes in the official gazette the details of their assets and liabilities, including those of their spouses and dependent children. The National Assembly (NA) passed the Elections Amendment Bill, 2026, making amendments to Section 138 of the Elections Act by inserting a provision.

According to the provision, following the submission of a written application by a parliamentarian, the NA speaker or Senate chairperson could bar the ECP from publicly publishing details of the assets of that member if it would “pose a serious threat to the life or safety” of that individual or their family.

The amendment proposes that this restriction will remain in place for not more than a year and was subject to the submission of “a complete and true statement of assets and liabilities” to the ECP confidentially.

The bill’s statement of objectives and reasons further elaborates: “The proposed amendment is to ensure a balanced approach between transparency and the protection of individual rights.