ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan's National Assembly Passes 2 Bills Related To Military, Nuclear Command Structure

Islamabad: Pakistan's National Assembly on Thursday passed two bills related to the military and nuclear command structure to streamline changes in the military hierarchy in the wake of last year's 27th constitutional amendment.

The amendment introduced the office of Chief of Defence Forces by abolishing the office of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. The position of CDF is concurrently held by the Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The amendment also introduced the post of Commander of the National Strategic Command (CNSC), a four-star office that oversees the operational integration of Pakistan’s strategic forces. Last month, Gen Syed Aamer Raza was promoted from the rank of lieutenant general and appointed as the first CNSC.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif presented the bills -- the Defence Forces of Pakistan Act, 2026 and the amended National Command Authority Act, 2010 -- while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was present in the lower house of parliament.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office after a federal cabinet meeting earlier in the day said the bills had been prepared in continuation of the tweaks made to the Constitution under the 27th amendment.

The Defence Forces Act, it said, “aims to determine the relevant administrative matters regarding the office of the Chief of Defence Forces and the Chief of Defence Forces Headquarters”. The amendments to the National Command Authority Act were described as “a necessary process” following the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

The Dawn newspaper, which claimed to have seen the draft of the Defence Forces of Pakistan Act, stated that the bill was designed to introduce provisions to give effect to the chief of the defence forces’ role as the commander of the armed forces. It also aims to "ensure multi-domain integration, restructuring and optimum jointness of the Armed Forces,” the draft read.