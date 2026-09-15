ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Mulls Revival Of Austerity Measures Amid West Asia Hostilities

Islamabad: Pakistan is considering reviving austerity measures to curb fuel consumption amid a fresh escalation of hostilities in West Asia, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar said on Monday.

The government had announced a raft of measures on March 9 to reduce the impact of rising petroleum prices at the peak of the war between the US and Iran. These included a 50 per cent cut in fuel allowances for official vehicles, salary cuts for lawmakers, and a partial work-from-home policy for public sector employees.

The measures were withdrawn in June after the two sides began a peace process. However, a brief lull in hostilities failed to hold, with renewed attacks pushing up global oil prices and raising concerns over their impact on several countries, including Pakistan.

Addressing a press briefing alongside Information Technology Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Tarar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed consultations on reviving the austerity measures.