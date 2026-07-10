ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan: More Wreckage Of Crashed Cargo Plane Found, Search Continues For Missing Crew

In this photo released by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Navy personnel examine the wreckage of a cargo plane of the private carrier K2 Airways on a naval ship after recovering them from deep sea near Omara, a town some 360 kms. (220 miles) west of Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. ( AP )

Karachi: Pakistan's search and rescue teams on Friday retrieved more pieces of debris of the cargo plane that had crashed into the Arabian Sea with five crew members on board early this week.

The Boeing 737 cargo aircraft, operated by Karachi-based private airline K2 Airways, vanished from radar after it was seen descending rapidly and making a sudden change in direction during the flight from Sharjah to Karachi on Tuesday night.

The wreckage of the aircraft was recovered from 53 nautical miles south of Ormara on the Balochistan coast on Wednesday. However, there was no sign of the missing five crew members, according to officials.

"Search and Rescue (SAR) missions by the Pakistan Navy (PN) and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the deep sea remain underway," the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said in a statement on Friday.