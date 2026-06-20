ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Minister Naqvi Lands In Iran; First High-Level Visit After Initial Peace Agreement Signing

Islamabad: Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday reached Iran unannounced – the first visit to the country by any senior Pakistani official after Washington and Tehran signed an agreement aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. Naqvi reached Mashhad in Iran on Saturday, reported Geo News, without disclosing further details.

Later, Iranian media reported that Naqvi was on his way to the capital city, Tehran, to hold talks with senior Iranian officials. According to the state-owned IRNA news agency, Naqvi, during his visit, will “monitor the ongoing negotiations” between Iran and the US.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) this week, which led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and marked the beginning of a 60-day negotiation window aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. Pakistan - the key mediator in the negotiations - is also a signatory to the memorandum as a guarantor.