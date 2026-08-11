ETV Bharat / international

Pak Minister Naqvi Heads To Iran, Meets FM Araghchi Amid Mediation Efforts To End Conflict

Islamabad: Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday held talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran amid mediation efforts to end the ongoing US-Iran conflict, according to the Iranian media.

Naqvi departed for the Iranian capital early Tuesday for talks on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest, according to diplomatic sources cited by Iran’s official news agency, IRNA.

Later in the day, IRNA posted photographs of Naqvi’s meeting with Araghchi on X. No details have been shared by Pakistani and Iranian authorities so far. The visit comes a month after Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni travelled to Islamabad for talks with his Pakistani counterpart.

Pakistan, supported by Gulf countries like Qatar, has been trying to mediate between the US and Iran, but the conflict continues because of a range of factors - the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz being the key reason at this point.