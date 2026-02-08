ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Minister Makes Fresh Allegations Against India

Islamabad: Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday alleged that India was providing funds to militant outfits inside his country. He, however, provided no evidence to support his claims.

Naqvi made the claims a day after India categorically rejected Pakistan's allegations of an Indian link to a suicide blast at a mosque in Islamabad on Friday that killed at least 36 people and injured more than 160 others.

"It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, describing the attack as "condemnable". "India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless," it added.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, without providing any evidence, on Friday alleged that India and Afghanistan were linked to the attack. On Saturday, Interior Minister Naqvi said the names of Daesh (ISIS) and Taliban are coming up. Still, they are getting funds and targets from someone and then pointing fingers towards India.