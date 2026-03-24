ETV Bharat / international

Trump, Munir Discuss Iran Crisis Over Phone: White House

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif (L) waits as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on September 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. ( AFP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump spoke over the phone with Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asif Munir on the Iran war, the White House said.“(I) can confirm (the phone call),” a White House official told IANS when asked about the talk between Trump and Munir over the weekend on the Iran war.

The official, however, refrained from giving any further details, given the sensitivity of the talks and the efforts by key players to end the war between the US and Iran.“These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the United States will not negotiate through the news media,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier told IANS.

People briefed on the matter told the publication that Munir spoke with Trump, while Pakistan has also pitched Islamabad as a possible venue for talks involving senior US and Iranian officials. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to posts on X and a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Sharif said he conveyed “warm Eid-ul-Fitr and Nowruz greetings” and expressed solidarity with Iran.“As a neighbouring brotherly country, I expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with the brave Iranian people, conveyed deep condolences on the loss of precious lives, and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured and displaced,” he said in a post on X.

He added that both sides discussed “the grave situation in the Gulf region” and agreed on “the urgent need for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy.”