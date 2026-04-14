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Pakistan Media Watchdog Issues Notice To Channel For Running 'Indian Content' While Reporting News Of Asha Bhosle's Death

Lahore: Pakistan's media watchdog has issued a show-cause notice to a leading news channel for running "Indian content" while broadcasting the news about the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

A ban on Indian content in Pakistan has been in place since 2018.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued the show-cause notice to GeoNews on Monday, seeking an explanation as to why it aired Indian content along with the news of Bhosle's death.

The leading news channel is considered close to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government and the military establishment.

Bhosle passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure. She was 92.

"It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle's stature, we should have shared even more of her timeless and memorable songs than we did. Yet, Pakistan's electronic media regulator, PEMRA, has chosen to restrict this,” Azhar Abbas, the Managing Director of GeoNews, said in a post on X.