ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Measles Cases Rise As WHO Warns Of Vaccination Gaps

Islamabad: Pakistan is among the countries where thousands of children have been infected this year by measles despite worldwide decline in the infection to its lowest level.

In a report released on Friday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that declining vaccination coverage and clusters of unvaccinated children are threatening decades of hard-won progress against the disease, Dawn reported from Washington.

It stated that measles deaths worldwide have fallen to their lowest recorded level, but the highly contagious disease is regaining ground in several countries, including Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

The report underscoring the fragility of those gains, reported that Bolivia, Mexico and the United States lost their measles elimination status this month, highlighting the growing challenge of containing the virus even in countries that had previously eliminated it.

“Measles deaths have never been lower, thanks to the extraordinary lifesaving power of vaccines,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "But measles does not forgive complacency. Countries that had eliminated it are now losing that status.”

According to WHO, an estimated 72,000 people died from measles worldwide in 2025, a 91pc reduction since 2000. Despite the global decline in measles deaths, Pakistan remains among the high-burden countries experiencing serious outbreaks.

Provisional WHO surveillance data covering April through September 2026 recorded 8,201 confirmed cases in Pakistan, placing the country sixth among nations reporting major outbreaks. Only Bangladesh, Indonesia, Guatemala, India and Yemen reported higher case numbers.

Separate figures from Pakistani health authorities indicate that the situation deteriorated considerably during the first half of the year. Approximately 4,541 cases were reported in the first quarter, while figures covering January through May showed around 9,950 infections and 83 child deaths.

Although the two sets of figures reflect different reporting periods and surveillance sources, they underline the growing scale of the challenge facing the country’s immunisation programme.

Regional figures show that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported approximately 1,712 cases in the first quarter, followed by Punjab with 1,198 and Sindh with 1,183. Sindh, however, recorded the highest number of deaths, accounting for 40 of the 71 fatalities reported during the first four months of the year.