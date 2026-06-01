ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan: Market Timings Revised In Islamabad Amid Austerity Drive

FILE - Shopkeepers close their shops early in the evening in Islamabad ( AFP )

Islamabad: Pakistani authorities have reimposed revised market timings for businesses in Islamabad, mandating that they close by 8 pm from Monday. The move is a part of the government's austerity measures amid mounting pressure on energy supplies caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The District Administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon, announced on social media that the mandatory closure of businesses would be applicable throughout the week.

“The District Administration Islamabad has enforced revised business operating hours under ongoing austerity measures, effective today (June 1, 2026). Markets, shops and shopping malls will close at 8:00 PM, while restaurants, grocery stores, bakeries and other food outlets will operate until 10:00 PM,” it said on X.

It further added: “Marriage halls, marquees and other event venues will also close at 10:00 PM. Essential services, including pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, dairy shops, sports facilities, call centres and IT companies serving international clients, remain exempt from the restrictions.”

These restrictions also apply to events held on private premises. The announcement by the Deputy Commissioner followed a late-night notification issued by the Islamabad Capital Territory’s district magistrate about the new timing for businesses.