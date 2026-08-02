ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Made Every Effort To Dismantle Goodwill Under Indus Water Treaty: Kwatra

Washington: The Indus Water Treaty was signed in the spirit of goodwill and friendship, and Pakistan spent half a century dismantling it, India’s envoy to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra said.

In an article published in Newsweek magazine, Kwatra said India’s decision to keep the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in abeyance merely acknowledged what Pakistan’s conduct had already destroyed.

Kwatra's article came days after Pakistan hosted a conference recently to protest India’s decision to hold the IWT in abeyance on April 23 last year, a day after Pakistan-trained terrorists killed 26 people, most of them tourists, at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is worth remembering that the treaty's preamble declares it was concluded ‘in a spirit of goodwill and friendship’. Pakistan spent half a century dismantling that goodwill and friendship. The abeyance merely acknowledges what Pakistan's conduct had already destroyed,” the envoy said.

The IWT, signed by India and Pakistan in 1960, gave New Delhi control over three of the six Indus basin rivers that carry roughly 20 per cent of the basin’s water, while Islamabad got rights to rivers that carry roughly 80 per cent. “That asymmetry stifled development for decades in Indian regions that could have benefited from better water rights. India honoured the treaty anyway,” Kwatra said.

He said Pakistan responded by launching wars against India in 1965, 1971 and in 1999; and through decades of persistent hostility and cross-border terrorism, including an attack on India’s Parliament in 2001, Mumbai terror carnage in 2008, Uri and Pathankot attacks in 2016, the Pulwama attack in 2019 and the Pahalgam attack in 2025.