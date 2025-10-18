ETV Bharat / international

3 Cricketers Among 10 Afghans Killed In Airstrikes As Kabul Accuses Pakistan Of Breaking Truce

Kabul: Pakistan launched air strikes inside Afghanistan late Friday, killing at least 10 people and breaking a ceasefire that had brought two days of calm to the border, Afghan officials told AFP. The 48-hour truce paused nearly a week of bloody border clashes that killed dozens of troops and civilians on both sides.

"Pakistan has broken the ceasefire and bombed three locations in Paktika" province, a senior Taliban official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Afghanistan will retaliate."

Ten civilians were killed and 12 others wounded in the strikes, a provincial hospital official told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that two children were among the dead. The Afghanistan Cricket Board told AFP that three players who were in the region for a tournament were killed, revising down an earlier toll of eight. It also said it was withdrawing from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled for next month.

In Pakistan, a senior security official told AFP that forces had "conducted precision aerial strikes" in Afghan border areas targeting the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, a local faction linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- the Pakistani Taliban.

Islamabad said that same group had been involved in a suicide bombing and gun attack at a military camp in the North Waziristan district that borders Afghanistan, which left seven Pakistani paramilitary troops dead.

'Heavy price'

Security issues are at the heart of the tensions, with Pakistan accusing Afghanistan of harbouring militant groups led by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- the Pakistani Taliban -- on its soil, a claim Kabul denies.

The cross-border violence had escalated dramatically from Saturday, days after explosions rocked the Afghan capital Kabul, just as the Taliban's foreign minister began an unprecedented visit to India, Pakistan's longtime rival.