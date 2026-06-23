ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan: KP Govt Announces PKR 4 Cr Grant For Mardan Gurdwara, PKR 10 Lakh For Slain Sikh Couple's Families

Peshawar: Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a grant of PKR four crore for a gurdwara in the province and PKR 10 lakh each for the families of a Sikh couple who were shot dead inside the place of worship.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Religious and Minority Affairs Sahibzada Adnan Qadri visited the gurdwara in Mardan district on Monday and expressed solidarity with the Sikh community while condemning the killings.

Announcing the financial assistance of PKR 4 crore for the gurdwara and PKR 10 lakh each for the families of the victims, Qadri said the provincial government stood with the bereaved families and shared their grief over the incident.

The couple, identified as Jagannath and his wife Asma Wanti, were serving as caretakers of the gurdwara in Babu Mohalla in Mardan, about 60 km northwest of Peshawar.