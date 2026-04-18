ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Keen For Early Approval For Next IMF Tranche: Finance Minister Aurangzeb

Islamabad: Pakistan is keen for an early approval for the next tranche from the IMF as a team from the global lender will visit the country next month for consultations on the upcoming review, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said.

Aurangzeb, who is in Washington for the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings, was referring to the approval of an estimated USD 1.2 billion, including USD 1 billion under the ongoing 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and another USD 200 million under the 28-month Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

A staff-level agreement (SLA) was signed last year at the completion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) second review of the economy under EFF which was agreed in 2024.

Talking to the media on Friday after his news conference at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Aurangzeb said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz was a “very good development”, which would ease pressure on global oil supplies, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Had the conflict persisted, it would have adversely affected everything “from economic growth to inflation”, he said. “We hope the situation will improve, but hope is not a strategy, and that’s why we had planned for everything,” he added.

Aurangzeb said while he has discussed with IMF officials the impact of the Iran conflict on the economy, “our focus is on getting an early approval for the next tranche”. He said he also discussed the possible consequences of the Iran crisis with the IMF, which has established facilities to support countries affected by global economic shocks.