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Pakistan’s Jailed Former PM Imran Khan Taken to Hospital for Eye Treatment

Former prime minister Imran Khan ( File/ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Islamabad: Pakistan’s incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan was taken to a government hospital for treatment of his eye condition, a media report said on Wednesday.

The 74-year-old founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been incarcerated since 2023 and faces more than 100 cases, including corruption and charges related to inciting violence. He is lodged at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Khan has been undergoing treatment for his right eye since January this year after he complained of vision loss. Khan was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for tests and follow-up treatment for his eye condition, Dawn reported, quoting a hospital official. “Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi was brought from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad during the night between November 10 and 11, 2026, for a medical check-up and follow-up eye treatment on the advice of his treating ophthalmologist,” a PIMS official said. The hospital official added that, prior to the procedure, the former premier underwent a medical examination, including an ocular assessment.