ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Issues Summons To Imran Khan’s Sister After Controversial Remarks On Army, Conflict With India

Lahore: Pakistan's anti-cybercrime body has issued summons to Noreen Niazi, sister of former prime minister Imran Khan, accusing her of disseminating "false, offensive and inflammatory" content on social media to defame state institutions and spread "fake narratives".

The summons came after an interview of Niazi was widely circulated on social media, in which she claimed the May 2025 India-Pakistan military confrontation was the result of collusion between Pakistan's military leadership and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and was orchestrated to enhance the image of the armed forces.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency issued the summons on Saturday, asking Niazi to appear at its Islamabad office on Monday. “You have been found to have disseminated false, offensive and inflammatory social media content to defame state institutions and spread fake narratives,” said the notice.

Niazi, in the interview, sought to belittle the response of the Pakistani armed forces to India in the four-day armed conflict last year that was triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack. She claimed, without providing evidence, that India refrained from escalating the conflict because Pakistan was moving towards recognising Israel and that the episode was aimed at facilitating Islamabad's entry into the Abraham Accords.