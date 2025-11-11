ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan's Interior Minister Says A Suicide Bomber Struck Outside The Islamabad Court, Killing 12

Islamabad: A suicide bomber struck outside the gates of a district court in Islamabad on Tuesday, detonating his explosives next to a police car and killing 12 people and wounding 27, the Pakistani interior minister said.

The blast, which was heard miles away, came at a time when the area is typically crowded with hundreds of visitors attending hearings. Earlier reports by Pakistani state-run media and two security officials said a car bomb had caused the explosion.

The attacker tried to "enter the court premises but, failing to do so, targeted a police vehicle,” Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters. The minister refrained from blaming any militant group but added that authorities are “looking into all aspects” of the attack. Naqvi said police investigators also confirmed the blast was caused by a suicide bomber.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion but Pakistan has struggled with militant attacks across the country and a resurgent Pakistani Taliban.

According to media reports, the casualties were mostly passersby or those who had arrived for court appointments. Islamabad police did not immediately issue statements about the attack but said they were still investigating.

Earlier Tuesday, Pakistani security forces said they foiled an attempt by militants to take cadets hostage at an army-run college overnight, when a suicide car bomber and five other Pakistani Taliban targeted the facility in a northwestern province.

The attack started on Monday evening, when a bomber tried to storm the cadet college in Wana, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border. The area had until recent years served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban, al-Qaida and other foreign militants.