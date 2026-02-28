ETV Bharat / international

Pak Information Minister Tarar Accuses Afghan Taliban Of Sponsoring Cross-Border Terrorism

Taliban fighters look up while manning an armed pickup truck at the Afghan side of the Ghulam Khan crossing with Pakistan in Khost province, Afghanistan, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. ( AP )

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Friday accused the Afghan Taliban regime of sponsoring cross-border terrorism that “institutionalises slavery and orchestrates the systematic erasure of women and minorities”.

Addressing a press conference, Tarar said there was an “undeniable nexus” between the Afghan Taliban and the terrorist organisations carrying out attacks on Pakistani soil. He claimed that the Afghan Taliban regime provides safe havens, training and facilitation to terrorists who cross into Pakistan.

The minister alleged that the recent unprovoked attacks by Afghanistan were met with an effective response from Pakistan's armed forces, resulting in the “neutralisation of attackers and the capture of several enemy posts”.

Tarar criticised the Afghan Taliban's domestic policies, characterising their rule as one founded entirely on the "perversion of religion" to serve authoritarian motives. He said that the regime seized power by force without any legitimate process and operates without the backing of its people. Tarar also slammed the Afghan Taliban's “draconian new criminal regulations, which explicitly legalise slavery, violence and profound social inequality”.