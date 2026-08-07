ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Hopes Agreement On Hormuz Will Pave Way For Resumption Of US-Iran Talks

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday expressed hope that an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz would pave the way for the resumption of technical-level talks between the US and Iran under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, as it reaffirmed support for diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the West Asia crisis.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan remains engaged in diplomatic efforts and supports all sincere initiatives aimed at achieving a "comprehensive, just and lasting resolution" to the conflict.

"We hope that an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz will lead to the resumption of talks between the US and Iran under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),” he said. The remarks came a day after Iran said that it is in the final stage of reaching an agreement with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has also said that a deal to reopen the Strait is close. Andrabi expressed hope that an agreement on the Strait will pave the way for continuing dialogue, particularly the resumption of technical-level talks between Tehran and Washington.

He also praised Oman for its "valuable and steadfast efforts towards de-escalation", particularly in its role as a "littoral state" to the State of Hormuz. At the same briefing, Andrabi also rejected India's remarks describing the "so-called" legislative elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a "farce".

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday slammed Pakistan's brutal crackdown on the protesters in PoK and said the world should see through the "flimsy veneer" of Islamabad's hypocritical lecturing on human rights.