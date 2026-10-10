ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Has ‘Robust’ Nuclear Security Regime: IAEA

Islamabad: Pakistan has established a “robust nuclear security regime” for protecting nuclear material and facilities, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said after completing its first physical protection advisory mission to the country.

A seven-member IAEA team concluded a 12-day International Physical Protection Advisory Service (IPPAS) mission on Friday, conducted from September 28 to October 9 at the request of the Pakistani government.

Hosted by the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), the mission reviewed the country’s legislative and regulatory framework for nuclear security and assessed physical protection measures at a nuclear facility.

“The IPPAS team noted that Pakistan has established a robust nuclear security regime for physical protection of nuclear material and nuclear facilities, which was observed to be appropriately implemented at the facility visited,” the IAEA said in a statement.

It said the regime is continually improved through periodic reviews, while Pakistan’s capacity-building infrastructure contributes to nuclear security expertise at the national, regional and international levels.

The team met officials from the PNRA, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and other stakeholders and visited the KANUPP Decommissioning Project at the Karachi Nuclear Power Generating Station.

Pakistan’s first nuclear power plant, the Canadian Deuterium Uranium (CANDU) reactor, began operations in 1971 and was permanently shut down in 2021. Experts observed ongoing decommissioning activities and spent-fuel storage at the site.