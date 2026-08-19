ETV Bharat / international

Pak Govt Seeks Review Of Top Court Order To Shift Jailed Ex-PM Imran Khan To Private Hospital

Islamabad/Lahore: The Pakistan government on Wednesday petitioned the Supreme Court, seeking a review and recall of its order to shift jailed former prime minister Imran Khan to a private hospital.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that 73-year-old Khan be taken to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad “within the next two days”, and he shall remain there until the next hearing on September 16. It also ordered the setting up of a medical board and allowed the former cricketer-turned-politician weekly meetings with family.

The order followed months of concern raised by Khan’s family and supporters over his health, and repeated allegations of being denied access to adequate medical care. Khan, who is the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, has been in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail since 2023, with several cases against him.

On Wednesday, the federal government termed the order “discriminatory” and argued it could set a precedent for all convicts to seek similar treatment in case of health issues, as it filed the review petition.

Senior leaders of Khan’s party criticised the federal government’s move and accused it of adopting “delaying tactics” instead of adhering to the top court’s order.

The Supreme Court directive in Khan’s case came while hearing several identical petitions following the politician’s eye ailment that surfaced earlier this year.

The petitioners had sought his transfer to a private hospital, saying they were not satisfied with the treatment he was receiving at government medical facilities. The federal government had initially responded positively to the order and announced its implementation.

But later Law Minister Azam Tarar announced that the government would file a review petition seeking modification in the order. The government on Wednesday filed the review petition arguing that the top court's interim order was “discriminatory” - because it applied only to Khan and not to prisoners in general.

It is believed that moving Khan to a private hospital would set a precedent for all convicts to seek similar treatment in case of health issues, Tarar said. The review petition called the order "in excess of jurisdiction" and therefore "liable to be reviewed".