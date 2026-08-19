Pak Govt Seeks Review Of Top Court Order To Shift Jailed Ex-PM Imran Khan To Private Hospital
The Supreme Court, the previous day, directed Imran Khan to be taken to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within the next two days
By PTI
Published : August 19, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Islamabad/Lahore: The Pakistan government on Wednesday petitioned the Supreme Court, seeking a review and recall of its order to shift jailed former prime minister Imran Khan to a private hospital.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that 73-year-old Khan be taken to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad “within the next two days”, and he shall remain there until the next hearing on September 16. It also ordered the setting up of a medical board and allowed the former cricketer-turned-politician weekly meetings with family.
The order followed months of concern raised by Khan’s family and supporters over his health, and repeated allegations of being denied access to adequate medical care. Khan, who is the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, has been in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail since 2023, with several cases against him.
On Wednesday, the federal government termed the order “discriminatory” and argued it could set a precedent for all convicts to seek similar treatment in case of health issues, as it filed the review petition.
Senior leaders of Khan’s party criticised the federal government’s move and accused it of adopting “delaying tactics” instead of adhering to the top court’s order.
The Supreme Court directive in Khan’s case came while hearing several identical petitions following the politician’s eye ailment that surfaced earlier this year.
The petitioners had sought his transfer to a private hospital, saying they were not satisfied with the treatment he was receiving at government medical facilities. The federal government had initially responded positively to the order and announced its implementation.
But later Law Minister Azam Tarar announced that the government would file a review petition seeking modification in the order. The government on Wednesday filed the review petition arguing that the top court's interim order was “discriminatory” - because it applied only to Khan and not to prisoners in general.
It is believed that moving Khan to a private hospital would set a precedent for all convicts to seek similar treatment in case of health issues, Tarar said. The review petition called the order "in excess of jurisdiction" and therefore "liable to be reviewed".
It further argued that the order "suffers from errors of law floating on the surface of the record" and that the prison rules had escaped the apex court's attention in its ruling.
Criticising the government’s move, Moonis Elahi, who is a senior leader in Khan's political party, said in a post on X that the government is "obstructing" the implementation of the Supreme Court's order. "The Supreme Court should take suo motu (on its own) notice and ensure the enforcement of its order."
Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said: "We strongly demand the immediate implementation of the Supreme Court's order directing authorities to transfer incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for urgent medical treatment." He urged the government to enforce the judicial order immediately "to lower political tensions".
Khan was arrested in 2023, which triggered widespread protests and violence across Pakistan, leading to a police crackdown.
His supporters continue to protest against his incarceration. His relatives and party colleagues have repeatedly alleged human rights violations, and accused the authorities of restricting his access to adequate medical care, family visits and legal counsel.
One of the main concerns in Khan’s case was an eye condition. Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad for eye treatment multiple times over the last few months after his ailment -- right central retinal vein occlusion -- came to light in late January. Demands to move him to a private hospital intensified since then.
"Mindful of the fundamental rights, we are issuing this order to ensure the health and safety of the prisoner," Justice Shahid Waheed, head of a three-member Supreme Court bench, said on Tuesday while passing the order.
It came a day after prison authorities told the top court that Khan's eye condition had improved significantly and his vision was "almost normal".
In a report, the prison authorities also recorded Khan's blood pressure at 140/80 and his pulse at 54 beats per minute. It said his ECG was normal and his chest was clear. The report filed by the jail authorities added that the medical interventions and improvement in his vision showed that the jail administration had made all-out efforts to provide Khan with the best healthcare facilities - a claim which Khan’s party colleagues have dismissed.
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