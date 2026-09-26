ETV Bharat / international

Pak Govt’s Security Costs Set To Rise After Imran Khan’s Party Delays Protest March To Oct 4

Islamabad: The Pakistan government’s security costs are set to go up after jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party announced to postpone its planned protest in the capital from Sunday to October 4. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had announced a long march to Islamabad on September 27, primarily demanding the release of the party founder.

The 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has been incarcerated since 2023, when he was arrested after conviction in a corruption case. Currently, he is lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. To curb the protest march, the federal government brought hundreds of shipping containers to block roads and reinforce security forces.

However, the PTI turned the tables by delaying its protest until October 4, meaning that the federal government would have to remain alert for another week before the protest begins. Citing sources in the police, the Dawn newspaper reported that the amount requested by the capital police for security arrangements to counter the PTI’s protest would effectively double and was likely to cost the exchequer more than PKR 1 billion.

Following the PTI’s first announcement to launch a protest on September 27, the capital police, like their counterparts in Punjab, began preparations and requested PKR 820 million to cover the rent of shipping containers, accommodation and meals for the police personnel arriving from Punjab and Sindh.

The amount was intended to cover one week, as the police expected the protest and long march to disperse by October 4. However, with the protest and long march postponed for a week, the expenses are also expected to increase.

All Pakistan Goods Alliance Chairman Nisar Hussain Jaffri said the alliance had initially demanded a daily rent of PKR 40,000 and PKR 20,000 for 40-foot and 20-foot containers, respectively. Later, he said, the demand was revised to PKR 30,000 per container for both sizes.

After the PTI postponed the long march, the police were asked about the containers, he said, adding that the authorities had so far not decided whether to release or retain them in their custody. The sources said that according to the demand, the daily rent for 1,550 containers comes to PKR 46.5 million, while the rent for one week is PKR 325.5 million and for two weeks PKR 651 million.

The sources said the police had also requested a contingent of 16,000 personnel from the Punjab Police and 2,000 from the Sindh Police. So far, the Sindh Police contingent has reached the capital.

Three meals a day are being provided to the visiting personnel. The cost of three meals per person is PKR 600, meaning PKR 1.2 million is being spent each day to feed the 2,000 Sindh Police personnel. The cost of meals for one week is PKR 8.4 million and for two weeks PKR 16.8 million.

Surprisingly, the requested Punjab Police contingent is yet to reach Islamabad. The sources said the 16,000-member contingent was scheduled to reach the capital by the evening of September 25, as the deployment plan was to take effect from the evening of September 26. However, no Punjab Police official had arrived in Islamabad by Friday evening, they added.