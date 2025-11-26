ETV Bharat / international

Pak Govt Issues Notices To Shut Down 35 Afghan Refugee Camps In KPK

Peshawar: The Pakistan government has issued notices to shut down 35 Afghan Refugee Camps in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an official said on Wednesday. A total of 42 refugee camps were established across the province, seven of which have already been closed. The schedule for shutting down the remaining camps is now moving forward rapidly, an official from the provincial Home Department said.

The phased evacuation is already underway, and several additional camps are expected to be fully cleared by next week, the official added. Officials are briefing Afghan refugees about alternative arrangements after the closure of camps.

More than half a million Afghan refugees had been living in these facilities for decades. The Pakistan government has decided to carry out a structured screening process and launch a possible enforcement operation targeting undocumented migrants, citing security reasons.