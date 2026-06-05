ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan 'Forever Grateful' To Trump For India Ceasefire Intervention: PM Shehbaz

US President Donald Trump greets Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. ( AFP )

Islamabad: Pakistan will "forever remain grateful" to US President Donald Trump for his "timely" intervention in helping secure a ceasefire with India, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said.

Addressing a reception hosted by the US Embassy here on Thursday to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, Shehbaz described Pakistan-US ties as a "true and special relationship" spanning nearly eight decades.

Referring to the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan last year, triggered by the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the prime minister said Trump's intervention played a key role in ending hostilities.

"Last year, following India's unprovoked aggression after the Pahalgam incident, it was President Trump's timely and most decisive intervention that resulted in a ceasefire between Pakistan and India on May 10, last year,” he claimed.

“We shall forever remain grateful to President Trump for restoring peace in South Asia and saving millions of people. In this context, he will always be remembered as a man of peace,” Shehbaz said.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he helped secure peace between India and Pakistan following the military conflict. India, however, has consistently maintained that the understanding was reached directly between the two countries and has rejected claims of third-party mediation.

Shehbaz also lauded Trump's "unique" leadership style, saying the US president had brought "energy and resolve" to Washington's international engagement and pursuit of its interests.