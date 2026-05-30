ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Meets Marco Rubio

Islamabad: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio here on Friday amid American demand that countries mediating the peace talks with Iran join the Abraham Accords and establish diplomatic and economic ties with Israel. Rubio and Dar appeared before cameras to exchange greetings before retreating for close-door talks at the Department of State building here.

Rubio said he thanked the Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister for the role Pakistan continues to play in advancing peace in the Middle East. “We agreed upon the importance of working together to further strengthen a meaningful partnership for better security and more prosperity for our two nations,” Rubio said in a post on X after the talks with Dar.

Last week, US President Donald Trump urged countries mediating the US-Iran talks to end the three-month war to join the Abraham Accords, which establish diplomatic, economic and security ties between Israel and Arab nations. Pakistan, which has emerged as a key mediator in the West Asia conflict, does not recognise the State of Israel and has no diplomatic relations with it.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said Rubio expressed his condolences for the victims of a recent terror attack claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army in Pakistan's Quetta. At least 24 people were killed and dozens injured when a powerful explosion ripped through a shuttle train in Pakistan's Balochistan province on May 24.