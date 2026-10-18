Pakistan Foreign Minister Dar Discusses 'Evolving Regional Situation' With Iranian Counterpart Araghchi
Pakistan suspends trade with Iran at two key border crossings over smuggling and security concerns
By PTI
Published : October 18, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Sunday discussed the "evolving regional situation" and the ongoing Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Baghdad.
Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, urged Araghchi to address the regional problems through diplomacy in a telephone conversation, according to a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO).
The call came amid attacks on Saudi infrastructure, including airports and oil facilities, by Iran-backed Houthis. Saudi airports, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha Airport, have been repeatedly targeted in Houthi attacks this month, disrupting flights and causing casualties.
"The two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation and the ongoing OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Baghdad. DPM/FM underscored the importance of continued dialogue and diplomacy in addressing regional challenges," the FO said.
The 52nd Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is currently taking place in Baghdad, Iraq, from October 17–18, 2026. Pakistan is a founding and prominent member of the OIC.
FO also said that the two leaders agreed to maintain close contact. Iran this week offered to help with talks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement on August 7 following a summit in Mecca. The trilateral defence pact stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three countries would be considered an attack against all.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated Pakistan's support for Saudi Arabia in the wake of recent attacks by Houthis against the kingdom.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has temporarily suspended trade at two border crossings with Iran in its Balochistan province to address security concerns and curb smuggling, a provincial official has said.
Shahid Rind, adviser to the Balochistan chief minister on media affairs, said on Saturday the Gabd-Rimdan and Taftan crossings had been closed for trade under a notification issued on Friday by the Ministry of Commerce.
He described the move as “necessary to improve the security situation and administrative affairs on both sides of the border”. The suspension is aimed at improving the effectiveness of the crossings and addressing security and smuggling concerns, Rind said.
Talks are underway between officials of the two countries to resolve the security and administrative issues, and the crossings are expected to reopen for trade soon, he added. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also described the closure as temporary, state-run IRNA news agency reported.
However, Baghaei attributed the suspension to technical issues, saying the two countries were holding consultations to resolve the problem and restore normal operations.
The 909-kilometre border between Pakistan’s Balochistan province and Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province has four official crossings at Taftan-Mirjaveh, Gabd-Rimdan, Mand and Chadgi.
The Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) has said that trade and commercial activities stand suspended across all border crossings between Pakistan and Iran. Following the suspension order, the QCCI advised businesses involved in trade with Iran to stop placing fresh import and export orders until further notice.
Hundreds of freight vehicles carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), rice, fresh fruit and other essential commodities have reportedly been stranded on both sides of the border.
Iran’s WANA news agency reported that passenger traffic through the Rimdan-Gabd crossing remained operational, while commercial activities had been suspended. The Gabd-Rimdan crossing has emerged as a key route for Pakistan’s energy supplies, with more than 4,000 tonnes of LPG imported daily through the route, the Dawn newspaper reported.
The Taftan crossing has already faced disruptions amid unrest in Balochistan. The suspension of commercial supplies through Gabd-Rimdan could further constrain LPG availability and push up prices in Pakistan’s open market, the report said.