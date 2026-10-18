ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Foreign Minister Dar Discusses 'Evolving Regional Situation' With Iranian Counterpart Araghchi

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Sunday discussed the "evolving regional situation" and the ongoing Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Baghdad.

Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, urged Araghchi to address the regional problems through diplomacy in a telephone conversation, according to a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO).

The call came amid attacks on Saudi infrastructure, including airports and oil facilities, by Iran-backed Houthis. Saudi airports, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha Airport, have been repeatedly targeted in Houthi attacks this month, disrupting flights and causing casualties.

"The two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation and the ongoing OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Baghdad. DPM/FM underscored the importance of continued dialogue and diplomacy in addressing regional challenges," the FO said.

The 52nd Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is currently taking place in Baghdad, Iraq, from October 17–18, 2026. Pakistan is a founding and prominent member of the OIC.

FO also said that the two leaders agreed to maintain close contact. Iran this week offered to help with talks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement on August 7 following a summit in Mecca. The trilateral defence pact stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three countries would be considered an attack against all.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated Pakistan's support for Saudi Arabia in the wake of recent attacks by Houthis against the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has temporarily suspended trade at two border crossings with Iran in its Balochistan province to address security concerns and curb smuggling, a provincial official has said.