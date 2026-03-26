Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Confirms Relaying Messages Between US And Iran
Ishaq Dar said that Turkiye and Egypt are also supporting the initiative as Pakistan continues to make every effort to ensure stability in the region.
By PTI
Published : March 26, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Lahore: Pakistan on Thursday confirmed relaying messages between the US and Iran, saying dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward to end the West Asia conflict. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that Turkiye and Egypt are also supporting the initiative as Pakistan continues to make every effort to ensure stability in the region.
"The US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan. In this context, the United States has shared 15 points, being deliberated upon by Iran. Brotherly countries of Turkiye and Egypt, among others, are also extending their support to this initiative," Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, posted on X.
"Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward," he added. Dar also tagged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump’s Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff in the post.
There has been unnecessary speculation in the media regarding peace talks to end ongoing conflict in the Middle East. In reality, US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan. In this context, the United States has shared 15 points, being…— Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) March 26, 2026
A day before, a top government official had said on condition of anonymity that Pakistan was relaying messages between Iran and the US to help de-escalate the West Asia conflict. "We are trying to broker US-Iran peace talks and have also offered Islamabad as a venue for the purpose. But it will be possible if Iran agrees to sit at the table with America," he said.
The 15-point proposal outlines strict conditions targeting Iran’s nuclear and regional policies in exchange for major sanctions relief, he added. The Iranian regime has hardened its stance and is seeking significant concessions from the United States if mediation efforts lead to serious negotiations, he said. Iran’s state-run Press TV reported that Tehran had “responded negatively” to the American 15-point proposal.
The official with knowledge of the details of the proposal said Iran will not allow US President Donald Trump to dictate the timing of the war’s end. In another development, Dar held telephonic conversations with Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, according to the Foreign Office.
In his talks with the Jordanian leader, the two counterparts discussed the prevailing regional situation and underscored the urgent need for de-escalation. In conversation with Turkish FM, Dar underscored the importance of sustained diplomatic efforts for de-escalation and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and regional stability.
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