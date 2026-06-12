ETV Bharat / international

Pak’s First Hangor-Class Submarine Arrives At Karachi Port

Islamabad: Pakistan’s first Hangor-class submarine built under an agreement with China arrived at Karachi Port, marking a significant milestone in the Navy’s modernisation, according to a statement. Upon arrival at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard on Thursday, a reception ceremony was held and Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Abdul Munib attended as the chief guest.

According to a statement by the Pakistan Navy, the submarine on arrival was accorded a traditional naval welcome attended by Pakistan Navy officers and personnel, as well as family members of the crew.

“Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy presented a ceremonial salute to the incoming submarine and its crew, accompanied by a fly-past by PN Z9EC helicopters,” said the navy. The submarine was built in China under an agreement signed in 2015 for eight Hangor-class diesel-electric attack submarines.