Pakistan Facing Darkest Times, Hitler-Like Repression: Imran Khan's Sister

Lahore: Pakistan is going through its darkest time and witnessing "Hitler-era-like repression," with citizens being killed, beaten, and jailed without accountability, said Noreen Niazi, sister of jailed and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Noreen Niazi called Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir a "dictator" and described Shehbaz Sharif's government as the most "unpopular" in the country's history. "Pakistan is going through its darkest period. We used to read stories of tyrants; now we are living one. People are abducted and killed. I met a young man in Peshawar--shot in the head on November 26 last year--paralysed, his body destroyed. There are countless such cases," she said.

"Sometimes I feel like the stories we heard about the Hitler era--the way people were dragged into basements--are repeating here," she added. Noreen's brother, Imran Khan, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases. The government has placed an undeclared ban on meetings with him for over one month.

Noreen Niazi, and Imran Khan's other sisters, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan, camped outside Adiala Jail along with other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members after being denied a meeting with him for a month. They were reportedly attacked by Pakistan's Punjab Police last week.

"We have been going there for the last four weeks, and they are not letting us meet him. This is why such rumours are spreading (that he has been killed)," she said. When asked about the action meted out against her, Noreen called out the police for their "misbehaviour."