ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Facilitating Repatriation Of 30 Iranians: Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

Islamabad: Pakistan is facilitating the repatriation of 30 Iranian nationals, including fishermen, through the southern port city of Karachi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday.

"Pakistan is pleased to facilitate the repatriation of 30 Iranian nationals,” Dar said in a post on social media X.

He said that those being repatriated include 8 Iranian fishermen rescued at sea by the British vessel MMA Valour after their boat ran aground, and 22 Iranian crew members from the vessel Lenore/Davina, recently interdicted by the US authorities.