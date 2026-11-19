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Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban On Indian Aircraft Till December 24

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Lahore: Pakistan on Thursday extended its ban on the use of its airspace by Indian aircraft for yet another month, until December 24, 2026, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Under the extended restrictions, all aircraft registered in India, as well as those owned, operated or leased by Indian airlines, will remain barred from using Pakistani airspace. The ban also applies to Indian military aircraft.

The latest extension follows a series of similar decisions since April 2025, when India and Pakistan imposed reciprocal airspace restrictions following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. India accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack, an allegation Islamabad denied. The incident was followed by a sharp escalation in diplomatic and military tensions between the two countries.