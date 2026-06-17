ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban On Indian Aircraft By A Month

Lahore: Pakistan on Wednesday extended its airspace restrictions on Indian-registered aircraft for yet another month till July 24. The restrictions were first imposed in April 2025, a day after terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, leading to a stand-off between the two nuclear-powered countries, which culminated in a four-day military conflict. India has also slapped similar restrictions on Pakistani aircraft for using its airspace.

"The ban on Indian aircraft -- both civil and military -- will remain in effect from 5:50 pm June 16 until 4:59 am July 24," the Pakistan Airports Authority said in a notice issued on Wednesday.