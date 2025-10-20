ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Demolishes Over 1,000 Houses In Afghan Camp In Karachi Over Five Days

Islamabad: Pakistani authorities, along with Karachi police, demolished more than 1,000 houses vacated by Afghans in the United Nations-designated Afghan camp in the city's Sohrab Goth over the past five days, local media reported, citing police.

Speaking to Dawn, SSP -West Tariq Illahi Mastoi said that around 1,200 houses out of more than 3,000 houses had been demolished since the operation's commencement on October 15. He said that more than 14,000 Afghans had already vacated the UN-designated camp.

He said the operation continued on Sunday and is expected to be completed within a few days, daily Dawn reported. According to him, law enforcement officials had faced resistance from the alleged land mafia on the first day. However, later on, the action was conducted smoothly with no hindrance from any quarter.SSP Mastoi said the operation was being conducted according to the federal government's policy, as certain elements were attempting to occupy land illegally, which caused fears of the breach of the peace.

Previously, around 15,680 Afghans were living in the camp, according to officials. Among them, 14,296 returned to Afghanistan, while the remaining 1,384 are still living there and are being repatriated to their home country in phases. On October 16, the Pakistani authorities ordered Afghan migrants to leave their homes and shops in Quetta within a week, warning of action against those who stay there illegally.