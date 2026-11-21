ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Criticises India For 'Undiplomatic' Remarks At UN

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday criticised India for what it called "undiplomatic" remarks at the United Nations regarding the country's mineral wealth.

At the UN Security Council Arria-formula meeting on natural resources and conflict on Thursday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, slammed Pakistan for misusing the forum to peddle its propaganda.

Harish made the remarks after Pakistan raised the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which has been held in abeyance by India following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26. He said India's position on the IWT remains clear and consistent and has been articulated at multiple fora.

He recalled that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir was seen last September displaying a wooden box filled with mineral stones to foreign leaders, a clear indication of their Army's role in this exploitation.

"Pakistanis would be served well if its real rulers, its military, used the country's natural resources for the benefit of their population rather than self-aggrandisement. They would also be served better if the Pakistani Army stops fomenting conflict for its neighbours, which is actually a boomerang to bite their own country," he added.