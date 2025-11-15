Pakistan Criticises India For 'Distorting' Trump's Remarks On Nuclear Tests

Bihar Election Results 2025

Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan has been supporting UN General Assembly resolutions calling for a comprehensive ban on nuclear testing.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday criticised India for what it called "distorting" US President Donald Trump's remarks on nuclear tests. Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan's last nuclear tests were conducted in May 1998, and its position on nuclear testing is well established and clear.

Trump recently named Pakistan among the countries testing nuclear weapons. Commenting on Trump's comments, India last week said Pakistan's "clandestine" nuclear activities were centred around decades of smuggling and export control violations.

At his weekly press briefing on Friday, Andrabi said Pakistan has been supporting UN General Assembly resolutions calling for a comprehensive ban on nuclear testing. "India is clearly distorting facts and misrepresenting the remarks of US President Trump. The US side has already clarified its position to the media regarding the statement by the President,” he said.

“Allegations of ‘clandestine or illegal nuclear activities’ are baseless, malicious...," he added. When asked about the deadly Delhi blast, he said, "We do not know who these people (suspects) are.”

On Monday evening, a powerful explosion ripped through a car in Delhi, killing 13 people and injuring several others. Investigators allege that a suspect in the Delhi blast maintained links with terror outfits, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, and may have facilitated logistics for their operations.

