ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Criticises India For 'Distorting' Trump's Remarks On Nuclear Tests

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday criticised India for what it called "distorting" US President Donald Trump's remarks on nuclear tests. Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan's last nuclear tests were conducted in May 1998, and its position on nuclear testing is well established and clear.

Trump recently named Pakistan among the countries testing nuclear weapons. Commenting on Trump's comments, India last week said Pakistan's "clandestine" nuclear activities were centred around decades of smuggling and export control violations.

At his weekly press briefing on Friday, Andrabi said Pakistan has been supporting UN General Assembly resolutions calling for a comprehensive ban on nuclear testing. "India is clearly distorting facts and misrepresenting the remarks of US President Trump. The US side has already clarified its position to the media regarding the statement by the President,” he said.