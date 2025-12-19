ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Criticises Bihar CM For Forcibly Removing 'Naqab' Of Muslim Doctor

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for forcibly removing the 'naqab' (veil) of a young Muslim doctor, describing the action as "deeply disturbing."

Addressing the weekly press briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi urged all stakeholders in India to "recognise the seriousness" of this incident. "The forcible removal of a Muslim woman's hijab by a senior political leader and the subsequent public ridicule of this act are deeply disturbing and warrant strong condemnation," he said.

He said that the action "risks normalising the humiliation of Muslim women" in India. The Human Rights Council of Pakistan has described Kumar's action as "unacceptable" and demanded an immediate, transparent and impartial investigation into the incident.