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Pakistan Court Summons Officials Over Detention Of Imran Khan's Three Sisters

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Thursday summoned two government officials in connection with the detention of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's three sisters, a court official said. The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued the summons for October 28 after a petition challenged the continued detention of Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The three sisters have been detained since September under a public order law, which allows authorities to take preventive measures to maintain public safety. The petition was filed by Aleema Khan's son, Shahrez Khan, challenging the detention of Imran Khan’s three sisters under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960.

Rana Mudassar Umar, counsel for the petitioner, told the court that the three sisters remained in jail despite the expiry of the 30-day detention period on October 20. “After the lapse of the period of 30 days on October 20, they could not be detained further as their detention is unlawful,” he said, urging the court to direct the jail superintendent to produce the detainees before it and release them. LHC Justice Abher Gul Khan summoned the Punjab home secretary and the Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent to appear at the next hearing and submit their replies on October 28, the court official said.