ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan's Court Seeks Record Of Cases Linked To Transfer Of Imran Khan To Hospital

Islamabad: Pakistan's Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) on Tuesday sought the record of cases linked to the transfer of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan to a private hospital for treatment from the Supreme Court. The court also sought records of any similar matter taken up by high courts across the country.

The development came as a three-member bench, headed by FCC Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan and comprising Justices Ali Baqar Najafi and Aamer Farooq, heard an appeal by three Adiala jail prisoners who sought the treatment and facilities offered to Khan.

They cited the order by the Supreme Court, which last month directed the authorities to move Khan to private Shifa International Hospital.

On the Supreme Court's order, Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) by the authorities instead of private Shifa International Hospital on the pretext of security.

The FCC cited Article 175-E of the Constitution to seek records of any similar matter taken up by high courts. The article was added to the Constitution through the 27th Constitutional Amendment and empowers the FCC to call for the record of any case and decide matters involving major questions of constitutional law.