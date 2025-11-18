ETV Bharat / international

Pak Court Orders Police To Stop Harassing Indian Sikh Woman Who Married Local Muslim

Lahore: A high court in Pakistan on Tuesday ordered the police to stop harassing an Indian Sikh woman, who converted to Islam and married a local Muslim man whom she had met on social media.

Sarabjeet Kaur, 48, was among 2,000 Sikh pilgrims who had entered Pakistan via Wagah border from India early this month to attend the festivities related to the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The pilgrims returned home on November 13, but Kaur was found missing.

A senior police officer in Lahore later said that Kaur contracted marriage with Nasir Hussain of Sheikhupura district, some 50 kms from Lahore, a day after she arrived in Pakistan on November 4.

When the pilgrims went to Nankana Sahib the same day, Kaur skipped the gathering and reached Sheikhupura along with Hussain. On Tuesday, Kaur and Hussain filed a petition in the Lahore High Court complaining that the police had conducted an illegal raid at their house in Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, and pressured them to end the marriage.