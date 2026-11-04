ETV Bharat / international

Pak Considers International Arbitration Against UAE’s Etisalat Over Unpaid USD 800 Million

Islamabad: Pakistan is considering international arbitration against Etisalat, a UAE-based telecommunications company, over an outstanding payment of USD 800 million from the sale of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), along with its opportunity cost since 2008 and applicable damages.

The matter was discussed at a joint meeting of the Senate standing committees on information technology and privatisation on Tuesday, the Dawn newspaper reported.

In the meeting, the members were informed that the Office of the Attorney General for Pakistan (OAGP) had been directed to implement the federal cabinet’s decision under Rule 24 of the Rules of Business, 1973, at the earliest, the report said.

However, senators from both committees expressed surprise that they were not given access to the sale purchase agreement (SPA) concerning the divestment of 26 per cent shares in PTCL, along with management control, to UAE-based Etisalat International Pakistan (EIP).

The meeting was jointly chaired by Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan, chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Privatisation, and Senator Palwasha Khan, chairwoman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications.

According to a briefing submitted by the Ministry of Privatisation, the government sold 26 per cent shares in PTCL, along with management control, to Etisalat in 2005 for USD 2.59 billion. Of this amount, USD 1.76 billion was received, while approximately USD 800 million remains unpaid.

The briefing said the payment was linked to the transfer of PTCL properties to the new management. Although 99 per cent of the properties had been transferred, 32 of the total 3,246 properties remained untransferred.