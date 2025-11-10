ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Commits To 'Dialogue' Despite Afghan Talks Ending

Afghan refugees sit beside trucks loaded with their belongings as they wait their turn to leave for their homeland through a border crossing point which partially opens following Oct.19 ceasefire on the outskirts of Chaman, a border town on the Pakistan Afghan border, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. ( AP )

Islamabad: Pakistan said Sunday it was committed to "dialogue" with Afghanistan despite peace talks ending after deadly violence, with Islamabad stressing its security concerns persist. The two sides met in Istanbul in an effort to cement a truce agreed on October 19 in Qatar, after dozens of people were killed in cross-border fire between the South Asian nations.

In its first acknowledgement that the negotiations were over, Islamabad said the third round of talks "concluded" on Friday. "Pakistan remains committed to (the) resolution of bilateral differences through dialogue," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "However, Pakistan's core concern, i.e. terrorism emanating from Afghanistan needs to be addressed first and foremost."

Islamabad accuses Kabul of harbouring militant groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) that regularly claims deadly attacks in Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban deny sheltering the group. Pakistan's foreign ministry said the Taliban government avoided "taking any measures on (the) ground and tried to back out of the commitments they had undertaken at the first round".

The statement came a day after the Afghan government said its ceasefire with Pakistan would remain even though their latest talks failed, blaming Islamabad's "irresponsible and uncooperative" approach. "During the discussions, the Pakistani side attempted to shift all responsibility for its security to the Afghan government, while showing no willingness to take responsibility for either Afghanistan's security or its own," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on social media.