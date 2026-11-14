ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan's Climate Minister Musadik Masood Malik To Attend SCO Civilisational Dialogue In New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz pose for a group photo with heads of state at the Shanghai Cooperation (SCO) summit, in Bishkek ( ANI )

Islamabad: Pakistan will be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, scheduled in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. According to an official statement issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government has nominated Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, to represent the country at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue in New Delhi.

"The Government of Pakistan has nominated Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, to represent Pakistan at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue to be held in New Delhi from 20 to 22 November 2026," the statement read.

The statement highlighted that the dialogue will convene representatives from across SCO member states to exchange perspectives on cultural understanding and civilisational engagement. Furthermore, Islamabad said it remains committed to "promoting dialogue among civilisations and fostering people-to-people contacts within the SCO framework in a spirit of mutual respect."

High-level ministerial visits between the two neighbours remain rare, making Malik's upcoming trip to the Indian capital a notable diplomatic development under the multilateral SCO banner. This comes a day after India confirmed that it has extended invitations to several nations, including all 10 member states of the SCO (including Pakistan), for the upcoming Civilisational Dialogue Forum, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from November 20 to 22.

Responding to a question from ANI during a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that preparations are underway for the event in the national capital, underscoring India's readiness to welcome participating delegations.

"Several countries, including the SCO members, have been invited to this dialogue, which is to take place in New Delhi, and that is where it is. We look forward to hosting this Civilizational Dialogue," Jaiswal said. The inaugural session of the SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum, an initiative proposed by India to foster cultural exchange and people-to-people ties across Eurasia, is scheduled to be held in New Delhi later this month.

Alongside full SCO member states, India has also invited dialogue partners and observer countries to participate in the forum. The invitation comes as earlier, on October 20, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that India will host the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, inviting all member countries to participate in the initiative aimed at strengthening cultural ties and mutual understanding.