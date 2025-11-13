ETV Bharat / international

Pak Claims Islamabad Suicide Bomber Was Afghan National

Security officials and rescue workers gather at the site following a suicide bombing outside the gates of a district court, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. ( AP )

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday said that the suicide bomber involved in the deadly Islamabad bombing was an Afghan national. At least 12 people were killed on Tuesday when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the entrance of a court in the G-11 area of the capital. After visiting the attack site, Naqvi had announced to identify the bomber before pointing fingers in any direction.

Addressing the Senate on Thursday, Naqvi said that authorities have identified the attackers as well as those involved in the Islamabad bombing. “We have traced the attacker. The suicide bomber is an Afghan national,” he said.

The minister also said that the suicide bombers involved in the Wana Cadet College attack in South Waziristan district this week were also from Afghanistan. He also announced that action would be taken at an appropriate level.

Six people were injured on Monday after a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the main gate of the Wana Cadet College in South Waziristan, bordering Afghanistan. Replying to a question outside the parliament, Naqvi rejected the idea of talks with militants. “How can we talk to them when they are throwing bombs on us? It is not possible,” he said.