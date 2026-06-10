ETV Bharat / international

At Least 12 Killed As Pakistan Carries Out New Deadly Strikes On Afghanistan

Afghan boys look at the damaged rooftop of a house after an attack by the Pakistani military in Asadabad, Kunar province on April 28, 2026. ( File/AFP )

Khost: Pakistani strikes killed at least 12 people in Afghanistan near their border, Afghan government officials and local sources said Wednesday, the deadliest in weeks and following a period of relative calm.

"Last night, the Pakistani military once again violated Afghanistan's airspace and bombed civilian homes in the provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika," Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on X.

"As a result of these attacks, 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man were killed."

An official in Khost province who requested anonymity told AFP a house in Spera district was struck, killing nine people and wounding 10 others.

In neighbouring Paktika province, two residents said a separate attack killed three civilians in Barmal district.

The strike hit a home, and those killed were children, one of the residents said.

Pakistan's military and the prime minister's office did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment, but Islamabad has repeatedly said strikes on Afghanistan are aimed at militants who have carried out attacks on its territory and that it does not deliberately target civilians.