Pak Cancelled Military Action Against Afghanistan At Qatar's Request: DPM Dar

Islamabad: Pakistan cancelled a potential military action against Afghanistan at Qatar's request last month, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday. Dar was addressing a press conference where he talked at length about Pakistan’s concerns and expectations from Kabul.

“The Qatari Foreign Ministry came to know that we were moving towards taking action (against Afghanistan). Then Qatar requested for a solution to the problem and mediation, after which the operation that was going to be carried out that night was stopped,” Dar said, referring to tensions with Kabul last month.

He said that nothing could come out of a mediation, and Qatar was not happy that its mediation effort remained fruitless."It is not appropriate to talk about a friendly country, but they (Qatar) are now upset that they got mediation done and no result could be achieved,” Dar said. He also urged the Afghan Taliban to reconsider their policy as they were now running the country.

“The Afghan Taliban will have to reconsider their policy since they are in power. We don’t want anything from them; we are ready to do anything, but since their government came to power, our 4,000 officers and soldiers have been killed, and over 20,000 injured. So how can I say that 'let us close our eyes (towards Afghanistan)'?”

He also warned that Pakistan has the power and capability to fix the issues of militancy emanating from Afghanistan.“Because these (violent incidents) are not decreasing, but are increasing. It is their delusion that we cannot solve it. Allah has given Pakistan the strength to act on it and make things right, but it is also not right that we go to our brother's house and enter and kill him,” he said.

Dar also shared details of his visits to Russia, Bahrain and other countries and stressed that peace in Afghanistan is necessary for peace in the region. “We told Afghanistan not to allow terrorism from its soil, the European Union supported Pakistan’s position on Afghanistan,” he said. He claimed that Pakistan was sending back Afghan refugees with dignity and wished for development for the people of Afghanistan.